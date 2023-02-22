Morgantown police asking for help identifying suspect in downtown incident

(Facebook: Morgantown Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Detectives from the Morgantown Police Department are trying to identify a suspect in a destruction of property incident.

The alleged destruction of property incident happened on Feb. 18 in the downtown Morgantown area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Division of the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7454 or to provide information anonymously through the MPD’s TIPS line at 304-284-7520.

Below is an additional photo of the suspect from the MPD.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ray Curry
Escaped inmate arrested in Clarksburg
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Rising country music star to perform at Stonewall Resort
Robert W. Smith, Jr.
Man charged with traveling to Webster County to solicit teen
Rt. 250 reopens after coal truck on its side spills fuel

Latest News

Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster
Eagles reserve lineman waives arraignment in rape case
West Virginia DHHR no longer reporting active COVID-19 cases
FILE PHOTO of I-79 at mile marker 133 looking toward mile marker 132, where traffic delays are...
WVDOH: Delays to be expected on I-79 in Marion County
Six West Virginia University graduate students — Hannah Clipp, Makenzie Dolly, Kayla...
6 WVU graduate students receive prestigious scholarships