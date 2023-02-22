Morgantown police asking for help identifying suspect in downtown incident

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Detectives from the Morgantown Police Department are trying to identify a suspect in a destruction of property incident.

The alleged destruction of property incident happened on Feb. 18 in the downtown Morgantown area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Division of the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7454 or to provide information anonymously through the MPD’s TIPS line at 304-284-7520.

Below is an additional photo of the suspect from the MPD.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.