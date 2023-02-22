Philippi church food program feeds thousands

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philippi Church of God started giving out free food in March 2022.

People involved in the church started it to do something good for the community.

They named it Larry’s Lunch after long time church member Larry Bailey, who passed away in 2022.

They want his legacy to live on and be a blessing to the community.

Since launching the program, they’ve already served over 10,000 people.

Joe Palmer is the Pastor. He said this wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers.

“We have an awesome crew of people volunteers. In fact, there’s a couple guys that’s out delivering to shut-ins now, and they have a heart for God. It’s all a team effort Betty, she cooks, and Leila cooks, and they make homemade desserts on occasion to be able to give out cupcakes and cakes to be able to give out. It’s a team effort and that’s an awesome thing.”

Palmer said they’ll do their best to deliver food to people who are stuck at home.

This week they delivered around 49 meals and have out around 150 more.

He said the most important part of doing this is making connections with people.

“We have a love for our community getting to know their names, getting to see faces that smile, and that’s one of the important things, but the other important thing that is the driving force behind all of it is the love for God.”

He welcomes everyone to come and eat.

Palmer said this is how they can bless the community every week.

“We should share our love with one another and that’s just basically our body of Christ being a blessing to our community with a simple lunch every Wednesday.”

They serve food every Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. till 12:30 p.m.

If you would like to volunteer or donate you can contact them through their Facebook page linked here.

