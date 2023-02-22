PHS students interviewed Pittsburgh Steelers Owner Art Rooney II

They asked for general advice, and information on the NFL draft
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg High School Sports in American Culture class interviewed the owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Art Rooney II answered questions from the students, and talked about the Rooney Rule and how it helps minorities enter jobs in professional sports.

Students asked questions ranging from what advice would you give your younger self to insight into the NFL draft.

Steelers Superfan and senior at PHS Donovin Lamm enjoyed the whole experience.

“Probably just hearing him talk, and getting to personally hear stories coming from him; not just listening to interviews on YouTube. Getting to, over call, actually talk to the guy was very very fun,” said Lamm.

Rooney has been one of many well known figures in American Sports that the class has interviewed this school year.

