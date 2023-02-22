Police: Girl, 7, stabbed multiple times by grandmother

Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds...
Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.(Source: News 12 The Bronx via CNN)
By News 12 The Bronx Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12) - A 7-year-old New York girl is fighting for her life after police say she was stabbed multiple times by her grandmother.

Police say the incident took place around 8 a.m. Tuesday in a Bronx home. When officers arrived, they found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The girl’s grandmother is in custody at a hospital, where she will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 News 12 The Bronx via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ray Curry
Escaped inmate arrested in Clarksburg
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Rising country music star to perform at Stonewall Resort
Rt. 250 reopens after coal truck on its side spills fuel
Robert W. Smith, Jr.
Man charged with traveling to Webster County to solicit teen

Latest News

Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week - Buckhannon-Upshur Swim
Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week - Buckhannon-Upshur Swim
In this image provided by California's Attorney General's Office, a large cache of weapons and...
Guns, ammunition seized from man with mental health ban
Crews respond to structure fire in Jane Lew, 1 transported
Structure fire in Jane Lew sends 1 to hospital
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog that was found left outside in freezing temperatures has...
Dog found abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures gets adopted