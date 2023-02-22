Robert Ludivic “Vic” Montgomery, 89, of Jane Lew, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord from the comfort of his home and surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. He was born in Pricetown on September 3, 1933, a son of the late Elwin Oscar Montgomery and Edra Mildred Snyder Montgomery. In addition to his parents, Vic was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one great-grandson, Aiden; and two siblings: Lenard Von Montgomery and Elma Louadine Bailey. On May 19, 1956, Vic married his one true love, Nancy Carolyn Dameron. Over the course of 66 years Nancy and Vic shared the joys of marriage and building their life together. They were each other’s perfect match and she will miss him beyond measure. Forever cherishing their memories of Vic are his wife, Nancy Montgomery of Jane Lew; four children: Bryon “Scot” Montgomery, Cyndi Henline and husband, Bernie, , Patty Weaver and husband, Steve, and Tom Montgomery all of Jane Lew; fourteen grandchildren: Philip Montgomery and wife, Jess, Katrina Ratliff and husband, Andy, Bryson Montgomery and wife, Destiney, Josie Montgomery, Zach Toothman, Ian Toothman, Amber Rinehart, Jeff Henline and wife, Lacinda, Heather Horner, Christopher Weaver, Keith Weaver, Tyler Weaver, Taylor Montgomery, and Harley Montgomery; twenty great-grandchildren: Maddi, Hunter, Gavin, Levi, Liam, Paisley, Hazel, Blade, Arayna, Kayleigh, Mason, Jaxson, Declen, Deegan, Faelyn, Kiarra, Kylie, Kinley, Gavlin, and Thalia; and several nieces and nephews. Vic graduated from Sandfork High School in 1951 and was Methodist by faith. He joined the United States Marine Corp in 1953 where he served his country proudly through the Korean War, Vietnam, and over the course of twenty years before retiring. Vic also served the state of West Virginia as an Equipment Engineer for the Department of Highways in Buckhannon for twenty years. After retiring, Vic owned/operated Vic’s Flag Car Service LLC for roughly eight years. In his spare time, Vic enjoyed bowling, playing golf, and farming, but his most treasured moments in life were spent with his family. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. noon on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Keith Myers officiating. Interment will follow Snyder Cemetery in Burnsville with full military honors accorded by the United States Marine Corp and Lewis County Honor Guard. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Robert Ludivic “Vic” Montgomery and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

