Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronda J. (Parsons) Irwin left this Earth in the arms of her husband, John, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. She fought the sudden-onset of the devastating disease of Creutzfeldt-Jakob’s Disease (CJD). Ronda is survived by her loving and devoted husband, John, whom she married on July 23, 1988; their two sons Bryant (Morgan) of Morgantown and Joshua (Megan) of Bridgeport, and the love of her life, her grandson Hank. Also surviving are her mother, Kay Henline and her husband, Doug, of Normantown; two sisters- in-law, Dr. Kimberly Irwin and Cris Irwin also of Bridgeport, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that will dearly miss Ronda. Ronda’s passion was children. She loved working with kids. She taught in both Lewis and Harrison Counties, touching the lives of hundreds of children over her 37 year long career. Ronda exemplified Jesus in her generosity, kindness, compassion, and love to others. She was a member of Simpson Creek Baptist Church in Bridgeport. Ronda loved the outdoors and could be seen walking around Bridgeport or on her bike on trails all along the East Coast. You may have caught her reading a book in Stonewall Jackson Lake or with her toes in the sand at Hilton Head Island. She was never without John or her dog, Lucy, but more than anything, any time spent with her sons and their families brought her joy and happiness. Preceding her in death was her father, Ronald Parsons, her brother Rodney (Jackie) Parsons, and her in-laws, John and Geneva Irwin. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Ronda’s memory are requested to be made to Shepherds Corner Food Pantry, P.O. Box 101, Bridgeport, WV 26330. Condolences to the Irwin Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Simpson Creek Baptist Church on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 3-7 p.m., where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, with Reverend Dr. C. Michael Hopkins and Reverend Dr. Sean Wegener presiding. Interment will follow at Bridgeport Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

