Some community members want more for Upshur County Schools Agriculture

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County community members and teachers attended the BOE meeting to talk about Agriculture within the schools.

The board had the second reading of an ordinance that discussed salary and compensated duties within the schools.

Agriculture teacher Cole Payne said that FFA was considered an extracurricular activity, but he felt it was more than a sports team.

“We are by definition a co-curricular, whereas those things take place outside of the classroom a lot of our stuff takes place within,” Payne explained.

He asked the board to consider making all the Agriculture teachers’ contracts the same. He said that he felt they were doing a similar job, and the contracts should reflect that.

A community member also raised concern about an FFA class at the middle school level that some students were not getting credit for as the teacher didn’t have the correct certificate.

Board member Daya Wright asked if doing something now would help students this semester.

“My question is if we posted it and employed a person with the correct certificate, and they started on April 15. Is it too late in the semester to salvage that opportunity for the child?” she said.

No one in the meeting was sure of this answer.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Debra Harrison thanked those who wrote with concerns regarding the salary and compensation policy and Agriculture in general.

The third reading of the ordinance and vote would be at the next meeting.

