Spring-like conditions, rain chances until Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be much warmer and more springlike than the past few days, but skies will also be cloudy. Tomorrow will be warmer still, but cooler temperatures are on the way. Find out more in the video above!

A warm front and upper-level ridge will lift widespread rain into our region this morning, with the rain sticking around until 10 AM, when it moves northeast. So expect a soggy morning commute Thereafter, a few scattered showers will push through our region until the early-afternoon, before they move east and leave behind mostly cloudy skies and southerly winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper-60s, only a few degrees away from breaking daily record highs in some areas. So today will feel like spring. Overnight, temperatures will drop back into the 50s and southerly winds will be light, as clouds build back into our area. After midnight, scattered showers will push into our region, so some areas will see rain. By tomorrow morning, any leftover rain will push east, and by that time, between this morning and tonight, expect rainfall totals of about 0.5″ in some areas. Thereafter, clouds will break up and lead to partly sunny skies tomorrow afternoon. Southwest winds of 10-20 mph, plus wind gusts above 30 mph, will lift enough warm air to bring temperatures into the low-70s, which could break daily record highs. Those gusty winds could also blow around unsecured outdoor items and cause issues with power lines again, however, so make sure to tie down any outdoor furniture you have outside just in case. Overall, tomorrow will be windy but nice. Then on Friday, a cool air mass will settle in ahead of a high-pressure system to the northwest of us. So expect highs in the 40s and partly sunny skies. Skies will stay partly clear well into the weekend, and aside from a few rain showers in the southern counties of NCWV (thanks to a frontal boundary pushing south of West Virginia, most of our region will stay dry. Then another system will bring rain showers into our area on Monday, so next week will start on a mild, gray note. A high-pressure system will then push in towards the middle of next week, bringing mild temperatures and clear skies. In short, today and tomorrow will feel like spring, with only a few rain chances, and the weekend will be cool and clear.

Today: Widespread rain until late-morning, then a few scattered showers and cloudy skies until the early afternoon. Thereafter, expect mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions. South-southeast winds of 10-15 mph. High: 73.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with rain showers pushing in overnight. Southwest winds of 10-20 mph. Low: 61.

Thursday: Isolated shower or two in the morning, partly sunny skies during the afternoon. West-southwest winds of 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. High: 77.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 48.

