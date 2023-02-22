Structure fire in Jane Lew sends 1 to hospital

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Jane Lew Tuesday night.

Crews were dispatched to the fire on Good Hope Pike around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials on the scene told 5 News the fire was contained to one bedroom in the home.

One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Their current condition is unknown.

As of this article’s publication, the roadway near the home is shut down as crews continue to work at the scene.

Responding agencies include Harrison County EMS, Jane Lew, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort and West Milford Fire Departments.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

