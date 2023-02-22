Tucker County road shut down after nearly 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel spills

Tucker County road shut down after nearly 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel spills
Tucker County road shut down after nearly 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel spills(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Tucker County road was shut down Wednesday morning after a ruptured fuel line caused nearly 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel to spill.

Officials with the Tucker County Homeland Security Emergency Management said the spill happened around 6 a.m. on Route 219 south at West Virginia 72 outside of Parsons.

Officials told 5 News a truck ruptured a fuel line near the Kingsford Charcoal Plant and spilled 953 gallons of diesel fuel.

The roadway has been closed for several hours, and is expected to be closed for several more hours.

Authorities said several environmental crews, fire departments and police officers are on the scene monitoring the situation.

The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources and Department of Environmental Protection said they have checked nearby waterways and nothing has been found.

Officials also said the Parsons Water Plant was shut down before the diesel fuel spill.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ray Curry
Escaped inmate arrested in Clarksburg
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Rising country music star to perform at Stonewall Resort
Robert W. Smith, Jr.
Man charged with traveling to Webster County to solicit teen
Rt. 250 reopens after coal truck on its side spills fuel

Latest News

The legislation also includes a stronger, inspector general with greater independence. One...
Legislation to split DHHR heads to Gov. Justice’s desk
Legislators propose bill to ban Delta 8, faux products marketed to children
Destination flight from NCWV Airport returns after hiatus
WVa employee raises switched by committee from 5% to $2,300