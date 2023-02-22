Tucker County road shut down after nearly 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel spills

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Tucker County road was shut down Wednesday morning after a ruptured fuel line caused nearly 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel to spill.

Officials with the Tucker County Homeland Security Emergency Management said the spill happened around 6 a.m. on Route 219 south at West Virginia 72 outside of Parsons.

Officials told 5 News a truck ruptured a fuel line near the Kingsford Charcoal Plant and spilled 953 gallons of diesel fuel.

The roadway has been closed for several hours, and is expected to be closed for several more hours.

Authorities said several environmental crews, fire departments and police officers are on the scene monitoring the situation.

The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources and Department of Environmental Protection said they have checked nearby waterways and nothing has been found.

Officials also said the Parsons Water Plant was shut down before the diesel fuel spill.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.