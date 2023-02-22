Warm and windy tomorrow, seasonable into the weekend

Temperatures are forecasted to break records for the 6th time this winter.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a deep trough passes over West Virginia with some rain showers and gusty winds. These rains mostly stay in the overnight hours, with even clouds clearing by tomorrow afternoon. Another quick round of rain comes in the overnight hours Thursday into Friday with a cold front, but more notably, that will drop our temperatures back to seasonable. That doesn’t last long, though-- we quickly return to above-average temperatures. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

