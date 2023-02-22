West Virginia Army Guard wins top environmental award

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Army National Guard recently received the U.S. Army National Guard’s top environmental award.

They received the award after scoring highest in the nation within the following ARNG G-9′s environmental sections:

Cleanup

Conservation

Technological Innovation

Planning

The Environmental Stewardship Award honors excellence in environmental stewardship in service of the military mission.

It was awarded during the ARNG’s Programming Guidance Course at the National Guard Profession Education Center on Camp Robinson in Little Rock, Arkansas in late January.

“Environmental stewardship and sustainability have been key priorities for our One Guard during my tenure as Adjutant General,” stated Maj. Gen. Bill Crane. “This award is indicative of our commitment to best practices and continued emphasis on the four environmental areas that we can positively affect change for West Virginia.”

U.S. Army Col. Anthony Hammett, the Army National Guard’s G-9, chief of instillations, environment and energy, presented the 2022 Environmental Stewardship Award to Nick Broyles, a member of Plans and Programming Section who was attending the conference.

Brian “Scott” Sharp, the WVARNG Environmental Program director, said the program’s staff of 10 people are very deserving of the recognition.

The WVARNG was recognized in the Cleanup category from its proactive approach in addressing chemicals of concern, such as Per and Polyfluoroalkyl substances, lead and other heavy metals.

The WVARNG also received the highest score in the environmental Planning program for accurate and timely completion National Environmental Policy Act and Environmental Condition of Property assessments.

The WVARNG Conservation program was recognized by continuing to provide exemplary stewardship of training lands in coordination with the military mission.

The wildland fire program works to reduce fuel loads on firing ranges while coordinating controlled burns to enhance foraging habitat for Endangered bats. Controlled burns are part of prescriptions within the Endangered Species Management Plan managed in concurrence with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Yearly population surveys for state rare Golden-Winged Warbler and Allegheny Wood Rat demonstrate the WVARNG’s enduring commitment of stewardship on military lands.

