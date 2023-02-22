West Virginia DHHR no longer reporting active COVID-19 cases

(WDBJ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services is changing how it reports on COVID-19 in the state.

The DHHR is no longer reporting active COVID-19 cases, which could be a sign to reflect the declining number of cases.

Officials said they will be updating the state’s COVID-19 website every Wednesday. Up until last Friday, the website was updated every weekday excluding holidays.

The COVID-19 County Alert Map that placed the state’s 55 counties under a color, either green, yellow, orange or red, based on the number of active COVID-19 cases has also been removed from the website.

“The department is updating our COVID dashboard to better reflect the current response to the pandemic. Beginning today, as part of the update, the dashboard updates will be occurring weekly on Wednesdays.”

The change comes as the state ends its long-running State of Emergency and as the Federal Public Health Emergency ends in May.

Below are file photos of the DHHR COVID-19 Dashboard and County Alert Map from Jan. 25, 2022 to show what it looked like before the changes:

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

