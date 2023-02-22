WVDOH: Delays to be expected on I-79 in Marion County

FILE PHOTO of I-79 at mile marker 133 looking toward mile marker 132, where traffic delays are expected.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Highways says there will be delays on Thursday on I-79 in Marion County.

Officials with the WVDOH said motorists should expect delays in the northbound slow lane on I-79 at mile marker 132 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Crews will be inspecting a bridge at the US 250 exit, creating the delay.

Motorists are asked to plan and allow additional time for their commute.

