WVDOH: Delays to be expected on I-79 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Highways says there will be delays on Thursday on I-79 in Marion County.

Officials with the WVDOH said motorists should expect delays in the northbound slow lane on I-79 at mile marker 132 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Crews will be inspecting a bridge at the US 250 exit, creating the delay.

Motorists are asked to plan and allow additional time for their commute.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.