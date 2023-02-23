1 taken to the hospital after rollover wreck on I-79

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to United Hospital Center Thursday morning after a single-vehicle accident southbound on I-79 at mile marker 124.

Crews were dispatched to the wreck around 8:45 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Bridgeport Deputy Chief Greg Pigg said the driver lost control, flipped the vehicle, and came to rest between the guardrails on I-79.

Pigg said the driver got out of the vehicle with help from Good Samaritans before being taken to UHC by ambulance. Her condition is unknown.

Pigg also said he was unsure if weather played a factor in the accident, but it was raining heavily at the time of the crash.

One southbound lane of I-79 was shut down for about 20 minutes as crews were cleaning up the scene.

The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating the crash. The Bridgeport Fire Department and WVDOH also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.