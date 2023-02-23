Cement from bridge falling onto I-79 ramp, one lane shut down

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say cement from a bridge is falling onto a ramp on I-79 and has caused one lane to be shut down.

Emergency officials are saying to use caution around mile marker 145, specifically the southbound ramp at the Goshen Rd. exit.

The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency says cement from the Goshen Road Bridge is falling into the roadway.

One southbound lane is shut down as emergency crews, including the DOH, monitor the situation.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

