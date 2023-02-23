Cooler temps to start the weekend won’t last long

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hopefully you enjoyed today’s 70-degree temperatures, because tonight a cold front sweeps over West Virginia, bringing us back to the 40s for Friday. Some wintry precipitation is possible Saturday morning for our southern counties and our mountainous areas-- this wintry precip could be ice, freezing rain, or snow showers, depending on temperatures as the system moves through. This could cause some slippery road conditions Saturday morning, so that is something to be mindful of this weekend. Warmer air wafts in to start next week, with more rain showers on Monday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

