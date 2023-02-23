Crews respond to Fairmont apartment fire

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a Fairmont apartment fire Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the fire on Village Dr. in Fairmont around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Authorities said there is an apartment building on fire but could not confirm if the fire has spread to nearby buildings or how many buildings have been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported in the fire, officials said.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

