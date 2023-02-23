Doddridge County PRO program to remain as is, sheriff says

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlier this month, the sheriff and school district were at odds over which organization should employ school resource officers.

Traditionally, the position has been under the sheriff’s department, but the district recently made a job posting for a new position.

The Doddridge County Superintendent Adam Cheeseman said it would save taxpayer money while maintaining the same level of security.

The sheriff disagreed, saying it should be one of his deputies.

Earlier this week, Sheriff Clinton Boring said he met with the superintendent and had a very productive meeting. He said both sides were able to address their concerns.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Boring said the following:

Both Boring and Cheeseman told 5 News student safety is their number one priority.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of I-79 at mile marker 133 looking toward mile marker 132, where traffic delays are...
WVDOH: Delays to be expected on I-79 in Marion County
Morgantown police asking for help identifying suspect in downtown incident
Kevin Ray Curry
Escaped inmate arrested in Clarksburg
Tyjha Watson
U.S. Marshals offer reward for information leading to W.Va. man’s arrest
Tucker County road shut down after nearly 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel spills
Large diesel fuel spill shuts down Tucker County road for hours

Latest News

Tygart Valley United Way hits fundraising goal
Tygart Valley United Way hits fundraising goal
Tygart Valley United Way hits fundraising goal
Tygart Valley United Way hits fundraising goal
Religious freedom bill advances in West Virginia committee
Update on Doddridge County PRO Program