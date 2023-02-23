February Jefferson Award Winner: Marcella Yaremchuk

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of February, we’re honoring Marcella Yaremchuk.

Marcella stays busy by volunteering her time for many different organizations in Marion County.

She is involved in many charitable organizations and events, like Wreaths Across America, The Salvation Army, the Rotary Club of Fairmont, the Fairmont Housing Authority and many more.

For all of her volunteerism, Marcella has been named February’s Jefferson Award winner.

Marcella says she had a special person in her life that set the example.

“I try to follow my grandmother’s guidelines. ‘Do one good deed for somebody everyday.’ That’s the way she told me from the time I was a kid,” Marcella said.

It’s a philosophy that Marcella has followed since childhood.

“I believe that if you teach a child to do something for someone when they’re young, it gives you this warm fuzzy feeling inside and you want it to happen again,” Marcella said. “So, you do more good things for other people. It’s so heartwarming and you can see the results.”

Marcella says it’s easy to make volunteering a way of life.

“You don’t have to do eight hours a day, forty hours a week of volunteering. You can do one hour a week, one hour a month. Every little bit helps. There’s always something you can do. Whether it’s in the hospital situation or a nursing home or just your neighborhood. There’s always something you can do,” Marcella said.

Click here if you know a volunteer worthy of a Jefferson Award nomination.

