February’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: John Lockhart

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - John Lockhart has been selected as February’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month.

Lockhart is an agriculture teacher at South Harrison High School. He has been teaching there for three years, but he has been a teacher for a decade.

He is being recognized by his students for going above and beyond and overseeing the school’s greenhouses and meat processing facility.

“We can be a real good instrument for change in students, especially within the FFA. We have had kids all over the country. Just this year, we have had kids in four different states, three different colleges touring, so that for me is the big impact on what we can do for their future.”

Lockhart said the student who nominated him is a first-year student, and the nomination surprised him.

“It’s a little bit surprising, but our program has been really successful because of our students. That’s made me look probably better than I am.”

Success stories are not uncommon in his classroom. He’s had several students take his class and go on to have thriving careers in agriculture.

“We actually have some students that are at the Davis College and at WVU. We have students that have already went into agriculture careers, so that’s really cool.”

Lockhart said in the next 5-10 years, he still plans on being at South Harrison.

