Former WVU basketball player pleads guilty to DUI

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDTV) - Radford University’s head basketball coach and former WVU basketball player pleaded guilty to DUI on Thursday.

Officials said Darius Nichols, who averaged more than 10 points per game for the Mountaineers during the 2007-2008 season, was arrested in the late hours of Sunday, Feb. 19 for DUI and was released from jail on Tuesday.

A police report shows he blew a 0.25 on a sobriety test in Virginia, where the legal limit is 0.08.

Court documents say Darris Nichols will have his license suspended for 12 months and have to pay a $2,500 fine. He will also have to use an ignition interlock device on his vehicle.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with all but two of them suspended.

He is the head coach for the Radford University men’s basketball team, but a statement from the university says Shane Nichols, his brother, will serve as acting head coach.

