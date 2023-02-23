Lee Granason Hosey

Lee Granason Hosey, 39 of Craigsville, formerly of Webster Springs, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023 He was born December 6, 1983 in Webster Springs to the late Isaac William “Ike” and Regina Gail Riffle Hosey. He was a 2001 graduate of Webster County High School was employed at Jeld-Wen Products in Craigsville. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, spending time with his kids, and working on cars and trucks. He was a proud father. He will be deeply missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Eric Chase Davis. Lee is survived by his children Isaac Hosey and Bryana Hughart; sisters Lorra (Bonne) Hamrick and Jennifer (Wayne) Jordan; niece Leah Hamrick; nephew Jakob Payne; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends. Funeral Services to celebrate Lee’s life will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Bennie Cowger officiating. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hosey family.

