Man charged with robbery after sealing purse from woman in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Monongalia County after officers said he stole a purse from a woman.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Brockway Ave. and Kingwood St. in Morgantown around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said they saw 46-year-old Jayson Otts, of Morgantown, fighting with two women and “ripping the purse” away from one of them.

The woman who Otts was taking the purse away from allegedly struck him several times trying to get away from him.

After Otts stole her purse, he tried to flee the area but was stopped by officers, according to court documents.

Otts has been charged with first-degree robbery. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

