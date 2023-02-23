Man dies in farming accident in Barbour County

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST
MOATSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man died in a farming accident Thursday afternoon in Barbour County, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the accident on England Cemetery Rd. outside of Moatsville just after 4 p.m., according to officials.

Barbour County Sheriff Brett Carpenter said he died in a tractor accident.

His identity has not been released.

The accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

