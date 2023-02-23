Police activity near Lewis County High School disrupts classes

FILE PHOTO of Lewis County High School
FILE PHOTO of Lewis County High School(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Police activity in Weston near Lewis County High School disrupted the school day early Thursday afternoon.

Officials said Lewis County High School “decreased the number of students in the hallways and outside the building during instructional time” due to police activity in the area.

Officials said all classes are now proceeding as scheduled.

It’s unclear why police were called to the area, but 5 News was told West Virginia State Police is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

February Jefferson Award Winner: Marcella Yaremchuk
