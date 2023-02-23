Rt. 250 in Marion County to reopen both lanes after year of road work

FILE PHOTO of construction on Rt. 250 in Marion County on Nov. 16, 2022.
FILE PHOTO of construction on Rt. 250 in Marion County on Nov. 16, 2022.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - One major road in Marion County that has been under construction for over a year will finally have both lanes open.

Both lanes of Route 250 between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House will be open beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Officials said both lanes of traffic will resume a normal traffic pattern.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed and use caution in the area.

The final overlay of asphalt will be completed as weather allows, officials said.

This portion of Rt. 250 has undergone construction since Feb. 21, 2022. It was initially planned to reopen on July 31, 2022, but there were several construction delays.

