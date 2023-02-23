Sen. Shelley Moore Capito visits the Kelly Miller Community Center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Shelley Moore Capito visited Harrison County Thursday.

Her first stop was at the Kelly Miller Community Center in Clarksburg.

The community center has a rich history that’s being preserved. It started as an African American school from 1917 until 1956.

Capito said it’s now serving multiple purposes for the Clarksburg area, including a food pantry. She said they’re working with the community center for their needs.

“What I see here this is for this community to have accessibility for activities, for places to gather that are safe, after school programs, and this is what we want to support, because families are struggling and they want that sense of community back, and that’s what this provides.”

Capito helped the center secure $600,000 in federal funding for a commercial kitchen.

She said the next project on the docket for the community center is renovating the gym.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.