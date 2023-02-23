Sen. Shelley Moore Capito visits the Kelly Miller Community Center

Senator Capito visited Harrison County Thursday.
Senator Capito visited Harrison County Thursday.(WDTV)
By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Shelley Moore Capito visited Harrison County Thursday.

Her first stop was at the Kelly Miller Community Center in Clarksburg.

The community center has a rich history that’s being preserved. It started as an African American school from 1917 until 1956.

Capito said it’s now serving multiple purposes for the Clarksburg area, including a food pantry. She said they’re working with the community center for their needs.

“What I see here this is for this community to have accessibility for activities, for places to gather that are safe, after school programs, and this is what we want to support, because families are struggling and they want that sense of community back, and that’s what this provides.”

Capito helped the center secure $600,000 in federal funding for a commercial kitchen.

She said the next project on the docket for the community center is renovating the gym.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of I-79 at mile marker 133 looking toward mile marker 132, where traffic delays are...
WVDOH: Delays to be expected on I-79 in Marion County
Morgantown police asking for help identifying suspect in downtown incident
Kevin Ray Curry
Escaped inmate arrested in Clarksburg
Tyjha Watson
U.S. Marshals offer reward for information leading to W.Va. man’s arrest
Tucker County road shut down after nearly 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel spills
Large diesel fuel spill shuts down Tucker County road for hours

Latest News

FILE
Man dies in farming accident in Barbour County
5 news has been giving you updates on the Ohio train derailment for the past several weeks. We...
Senator Capito discusses impact of train derailment on West Virginia
Jayson Otts
Man charged with robbery after sealing purse from woman in Morgantown
February Jefferson Award Winner: Marcella Yaremchuk
February Jefferson Award Winner: Marcella Yaremchuk