FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Tygart Valley United Way has hit its annual fundraising goal.

It held its third annual Campaign Celebration on Thursday in Fairmont.

The organization raised over $628,000 from more than 900 donors.

The funding from the annual campaign helps support 46 programs across north-central West Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.