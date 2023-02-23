Vincent James Bernardo, 66, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023. He was born in Fairmont on March 24, 1956, the son of the late Vincenzo Bernardo and Janina Kanios Bernardo. Vincent was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He was valedictorian of his high school graduating class. Vincent is survived by three aunts, Albina Lemanski of Pittsburgh, PA, Gertrude Senchina of Spelter, WV, and Dorotha Kanios of Fairmont; an uncle, Frank Kanios of Fairmont; and many cousins. In addition to his parents, Vincent was preceded in death by his sister, Janina Bernardo. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Knights of Columbus will be conducting a ritual service on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. followed by vigil rites at 7:00 p.m. The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 329 Maryland Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Kishore Varaparla as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

