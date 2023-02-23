Vincent James Bernardo

Iris Orella Ranson Stump
Iris Orella Ranson Stump(WDTV Placeholder)
By Master Control
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vincent James Bernardo, 66, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023. He was born in Fairmont on March 24, 1956, the son of the late Vincenzo Bernardo and Janina Kanios Bernardo. Vincent was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He was valedictorian of his high school graduating class. Vincent is survived by three aunts, Albina Lemanski of Pittsburgh, PA, Gertrude Senchina of Spelter, WV, and Dorotha Kanios of Fairmont; an uncle, Frank Kanios of Fairmont; and many cousins. In addition to his parents, Vincent was preceded in death by his sister, Janina Bernardo. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Knights of Columbus will be conducting a ritual service on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. followed by vigil rites at 7:00 p.m. The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 329 Maryland Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Kishore Varaparla as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of I-79 at mile marker 133 looking toward mile marker 132, where traffic delays are...
WVDOH: Delays to be expected on I-79 in Marion County
Morgantown police asking for help identifying suspect in downtown incident
Kevin Ray Curry
Escaped inmate arrested in Clarksburg
Tyjha Watson
U.S. Marshals offer reward for information leading to W.Va. man’s arrest
Tucker County road shut down after nearly 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel spills
Large diesel fuel spill shuts down Tucker County road for hours

Latest News

Lee Granason Hosey
Lee Granason Hosey
Robert Ludivic “Vic” Montgomery
Robert Ludivic “Vic” Montgomery
Ronda J. (Parsons) Irwin
Ronda J. (Parsons) Irwin
Douglas “Doug” Vernon Dye
Douglas “Doug” Vernon Dye