Warm Thursday, cooler conditions this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the warmest day of the week, and it will also be sunny and windy. After today, however, cooler, more seasonable temperatures are on the way. Find out more in the video above!

After a disturbance brought rain showers into West Virginia early this morning, drier air will flow in from the southwest during the afternoon, resulting in partly sunny skies. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-15 mph, with wind gusts of 20-30 mph likely. Temperatures will reach the low-70s across most of our region, making today the warmest day of the week and potentially breaking daily record highs. So today will be a good day to go outside. Overnight, clouds will build back into our area, leading to cloudy skies. A few isolated showers may push through the mountain counties, but very little rain is expected, and aside from that, most of our region will stay dry. Winds will also come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, causing temperatures to drop into the upper-30s. Then throughout tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, with upper-level clouds pushing through at times, as a cool, dry air mass settles into our area. Thanks to northwest winds of 5-10 mph, temperatures will only get to the mid-40s, around average for this time of year. On Saturday, a low-pressure system will push south of West Virginia, bringing an isolated shower into NCWV. Very little rain is expected, however, and besides that shower, most of our region will be cloudy but mild and dry. Sunday will be warmer and clearer still, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s. Then on Monday, another low-pressure system will bring rain showers into our region, which stick around until the overnight hours. So you may want an umbrella on Monday. Then towards the middle of next week, a high-pressure system will bring clear conditions and mild temperatures into our area. In short, today will feel like springtime, tomorrow and the weekend will be mild and gray at times, and next week will bring above-average temperatures and a chance of rain early in the week.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Rain showers leave by early morning. Then during the afternoon hours, expect mostly sunny skies. West-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 75.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of a shower in the mountain counties. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 38.

Friday: Partly sunny skies. Northwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 47.

Saturday: A few isolated showers, mostly during the morning hours. Otherwise, skies will be overcast. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 53.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.