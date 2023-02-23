West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign holds national press conference to discuss rising number of deaths in W.Va jails

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Thursday, February 23, the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign held a virtual press conference to talk about the state’s rising number of jail deaths.

The campaign reports that 100 people have died in West Virginia jails in the last 10 years, and that 13 have died in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Beaver in the last year. They say this is a 13-fold increase in deaths at SRJ since 2018.

The conference, which was open to viewers across the the nation, involved the families of Alvis Shrewsbury, 45, and Quantez Burks, 37.

Both men died at SRJ in 2022.

Shrewsbury turned himself into the jail on Aug. 29, on a second offense Driving Under the Influence charge. He died 19 days later. Burks was arrested on charges of wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer and was taken to SRJ on Feb. 28. He died on Mar. 1.

Shrewsbury’s daughter, Miranda Smith, spoke of his less than three-week stay at SRJ, while Burks’ mother, Kimberly Burks, and fiancée’, Latasha Williams, gave insight into the events following Burks’ death. Burks says that she and Williams have yet to be acknowledged by the state.

The meeting was moderated by Rev. William J. Barber, President of Repairers of the Breach and Co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign. On Thursday, he said that too many low-income West Virginians have died under the state’s watch.

“Poverty nor a prison sentence should...be a death sentence,” said Rev. Barber. “Countless low-income West Virginians of all races- black and white and others- have died under the watch of the state prison jail system.

“The law is supposed to protect and serve not destroy and kill. It is time for remedy; it is time for investigation; it is time for change.”

The West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign is calling for action. The campaign has sponsored a statewide petition through Action Network to end inhumane conditions in the state’s jails. This will be sent to United State Senator Joe Manchin and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. It calls for a full independent civil rights investigation into the conditions of West Virginian jails.

Additionally, a rally will be held at the state capitol building in Charleston on Friday, March 10. This follows a separate rally being held by the Burks family, which will be held on Saturday, March 4, in Beckley.

Watch the full press conference here.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.