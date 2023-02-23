West Virginia transgender sports ban halted during appeal

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Transgender athletes in West Virginia can compete in female school sports while an appeal is heard on a state law banning their participation, a divided federal appeals panel ruled Wednesday.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to reinstate a preliminary injunction, sought by the American Civil Liberties Union. The 2021 law signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice applies to middle and high schools, as well as colleges.

Last month a federal judge dissolved the preliminary injunction, which he had issued in July 2021. The judge also ruled the law did not violate Title IX, the landmark gender equity legislation of 1972.

The ACLU and its West Virginia chapter filed suit on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl who hoped to compete in middle school cross-country in Harrison County. The lawsuit named the state and county boards of education and their superintendents as defendants.

More than a dozen states have passed laws banning or restricting transgender athletes’ participation in sports based on the premise that they have an unfair competitive advantage, despite a lack of widespread cases.

The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, which oversees scholastic sports, said when the suit was filed that it had not received any complaints about transgender athletes on girls’ teams.

A 2017 study by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law used state-level, population-based surveys to estimate that West Virginia had the highest percentage (1.04%) of residents ages 13 to 17 who identified as transgender. That equated to about 1,150 teens in all.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of I-79 at mile marker 133 looking toward mile marker 132, where traffic delays are...
WVDOH: Delays to be expected on I-79 in Marion County
Morgantown police asking for help identifying suspect in downtown incident
Kevin Ray Curry
Escaped inmate arrested in Clarksburg
Tyjha Watson
U.S. Marshals offer reward for information leading to W.Va. man’s arrest
Tucker County road shut down after nearly 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel spills
Large diesel fuel spill shuts down Tucker County road for hours

Latest News

A $50,000 grant from the Bainum Family Foundation will allow the WVU College of Creative Arts...
WVU College of Creative Arts expands outreach in schools with grant
1 taken to the hospital after rollover wreck on I-79
‘Baby box’ locations would debut under West Virginia bill
File image of the West Virginia House of Delegates
Religious freedom bill advances in West Virginia committee