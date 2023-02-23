West Virginians kick off the Lenten season on Ash Wednesday

STONEWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Christians across the world went to church services for Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the Lenten season in the church.

Deacon at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, John Yaquinta, said it was a time to come together.

“We begin the 40 days period in preparation for our biggest feast day which is Easter. So people come into church today to get their heads marked with ashes. So that they can be in that journey together,” he explained.

Yaquinta said that lent was about more than ashes on your forehead.

He added Christians that who observe lent were modeling 40 days every year after Jesus’s experience.

“Before Jesus began his public ministry after he was baptized. He went into the desert for 40 days. As a time to cleanse himself and well prepare himself for his mission that he was going to begin. So, Christians, we do the same thing,” Yaquinta explained.

Throughout the mass, the message of sacrifice and repentance was repeated over and over again as Christians reflected on their daily life the next 40 days.

