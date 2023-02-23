W.Va. Senate limits mugshots on social media

Regan Jarvis is a West Virginia native whose research at Duquesne University could impact when police can post a mugshot to social media.
By Curtis Johnson
Feb. 23, 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Regan Jarvis is a West Virginia native whose research at Duquesne University could impact when police can post a mugshot to social media.

Her research has been inspired by a friend’s misdemeanor arrest. The charge has since been dismissed, yet the social media post remains, according to her testimony Tuesday before the state Senate Judiciary Committee.

“The most important part of this differentiating the social media from just any other aspect, social media is so prevalent, especially with young people these days,” she testified. “Some people only get their news from social media, so they’re bombarded with these photos of mugshots of people who may be innocent.”

Jarvis is working with Sen. Ryan Weld, a former prosecutor from the state’s Northern Panhandle, to change state law.

The proposal, Senate Bill 558, would would prohibit police from posting mug shots for those accused of minor, non-violent offenses.

Weld told WSAZ NewsChannel 3 that one such post, and the comments that followed, led a misdemeanor arrestee to commit suicide.

“Does someone deserve that public shame for a misdemeanor offense?” he said. “Do they deserve the attacks that they would face on social media because of it?”

The proposal makes exceptions for fugitives, locating a suspect and eventual convictions. It also protects police departments from lawsuits when a photo is mistakenly posted.

“Again, we’re not talking about violent offenses,” Weld said. “We’re not talking about felonies here. We’re talking about nonviolent misdemeanor offenses.”

SB 558 also sets forth a process to have mugshots removed, if the person is acquitted, their case is dismissed or a grand jury chooses not to return an indictment. Police would have 14 days to remove the photo upon request.

The proposal advanced without opposition from the Judiciary Committee. Senators could vote on the measure in days.

