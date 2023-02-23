WVU College of Creative Arts expands outreach in schools with grant

A $50,000 grant from the Bainum Family Foundation will allow the WVU College of Creative Arts to expand outreach in West Virginia schools.(Brian Persinger | WVU Photo/Brian Persinger)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University College of Creative Arta is expanding its outreach efforts so students throughout the Mountain State can experience dance, music, theater, puppetry, arts education and more.

The outreach efforts are being expanded through a $50,000 grant from the Bainum Family Foundation’s Family Philanthropy program.

Through its newly established Equal Access to the Arts Fund, the College of Creative Arts is planning at least 25 performances and presentations in schools across West Virginia and at the WVU Canady Creative Arts Center through December 2023.

The additional funding builds upon existing opportunities for residents in communities throughout the Mountain State to participate directly in artistic endeavors and express their creativity.

The goal is to visit at least 20 of West Virginia’s 55 counties and target towns in every region.

“Engaging with communities across the state has been a long-term goal of the College of Creative Arts,” Dean H. Keith Jackson said. “Thanks to the Equal Access to the Arts Fund, we can now expand the reach of all of our schools to engage with local communities, especially K-12 students. For many of these students, this engagement will be the initial exposure to the arts, an exposure that is a powerful tool in preparing students for learning and long-term success.”

College of Creative Arts officials said the outreach efforts will help children learn and prepare them to excel. Exposure to the arts is associated with gains in math, reading, cognitive ability, critical thinking and verbal skills.

The Bainum Family Foundation grant was awarded through the WVU Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the University.

