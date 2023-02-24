2 flown to the hospital after crash in Marion County

(Dakota News Now)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WORTHINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were flown to the hospital after a crash in Worthington Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the two-car accident on Turkey Knob Rd. around 6:50 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Officials said two people were flown to the hospital due to the severity of their injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

Further information has not been released at this time.

