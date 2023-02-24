Antero Foundation Donates $90,000 to United Way to aid homeless, area families

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties moved closer to their fundraising campaign goal Friday morning thanks to a donation from the Antero Resources Foundation.

Employees at Antero’s Bridgeport office were on hand to present United Way Executive Director Brad Riffee a check for $90,000.

$50,000 of that donation will go to homeless services, while $40,000 will go to the 21 local non-profit agencies that the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties supports.

“United Way is probably the most efficient vehicle for people and companies to leverage their dollars, to leverage their volunteer time to go to those agencies that support local people really in need,” said Kevin Ellis, Regional Senior VP of Antero Resources.

“I just think of all the families and the seniors and the children that are served through this funding. It’s a huge, huge blessing,” said Brad Riffee, Executive Director of the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties

