Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week - Preston Bennett and BU Swim
Buckhannon-Upshur finished with 4 individual event state titles
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week this week are Buckhannon-Upshur’s Swim Team. Preston Bennett, Cadence Vincent, and the rest of the boy’s 200 freestyle relay helped capture 4 state titles and 2 state records on the weekend. Full story above.
