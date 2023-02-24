Clarksburg American Legion Post 13 to hold pasta dinner fundraiser

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg American Legion Post 13 had been picking up the pieces since the COVID-19 pandemic affected the world.

A month and a half ago, they reopened their canteen, which closed in 2020.

Post Commander Keith Mascia said everything was starting to come together.

“It’s been three years since we’ve been at this trying to get the place going. It is really amazing to have our canteen open. Now that our canteen is open. We have more members signing up,” he explained.

He said the canteen was a place for veterans to feel appreciated.

“It’s for them to come down and enjoy themselves, to mingle, to visit, to have a couple beverages and to just relax. This is a relaxing area for people to come in.”

On February 26, from noon to 4:00 p.m. the post was hosting a pasta dinner fundraiser to go toward keeping the legion running.

Mascia said there would be rigatoni, meatballs, salad, bread and a dessert for $12.00 a piece.

People could come in person, or if they were unable to come out, a meal could be delivered if needed.

He explained they were working towards more events for veterans.

“When we do get on our feet, we will have events twice a month. We will be doing it for the veterans. So any veterans that’s in need, we will be having dinners for them, eventually it’s going to happen. It’s getting real close,” Mascia added.

