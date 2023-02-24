Cool end to the workweek, warming up this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the workweek with seasonable, cool temperatures and partly sunny skies. A trend of rising temperatures will then take place this weekend, but as for what next week will be like, find out in the video above!

A cold front has moved east of West Virginia this morning, leaving behind temperatures lower than the past few days and clouds. This afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with upper-level clouds pushing in throughout most of the day. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-40s, around average for late-February. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light northeast winds. Temperatures will drop into the upper-20s to low-30s, close to average for this time of year. Then tomorrow morning, a disturbance from the south will lift some moisture into NCWV, resulting in rain and freezing rain showers, especially in the mountain counties. Not much moisture is expected, however, and by the late-morning to early-afternoon hours, our region will dry out, leaving partly cloudy skies, westerly winds of 5-10 mph, and temperatures in the upper-40s to low-50s. Sunday will end the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s, so Sunday will be nice. Then on Monday morning, a warm front will lift in and bring rain showers ahead of a low-pressure system in the Midwest. The rain leaves during the late-morning hours, but more rain showers move in during the evening hours and last until the overnight hours. So you may want an umbrella during the morning and evening hours. By Tuesday morning, any leftover showers are gone, and a high-pressure system will move in from the Great Plains, resulting in partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s during the middle of next week. Then as March arrives towards the latter half of next week, rain showers will move back into our area. In short, the last Friday of this February will be cool and clear, the weekend will be mild and cloudy, and rain showers and above-average temperatures return next week.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. Northwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 47.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 30.

Saturday: Rain and snow showers in parts of our region during the morning hours. Then skies will be overcast during the afternoon. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 49.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 58.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.