Man shot outside Monongah bar, transported to hospital

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - A shooting at a bar in Monongah early Friday morning sent one person to the hospital to undergo surgery.

Authorities received a call regarding a gunshot victim around 2 a.m. at a bar in Monongah on Route 19, also knows as Freedom Hwy., according to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle.

Sheriff Riffle said an argument started outside the bar between 25-year-old William Kragenbrink and 22-year-old Caleb Green, both of Farmington, and resulted in Green shooting Kragenbrink.

Kragenbrink was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery, Riffle said. His condition is unknown, as of Friday morning.

Green was taken into custody, and Riffle said he has been charged with malicious wounding. Green may face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Riffle said alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident.

