Member of WVSP charged with battery, strangulation

RIPLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - A current member of the West Virginia State Police is facing a pair of charges.

According to a release from the WVSP, Joseph Comer, a current member of state police, “turned himself in” to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Comer was arraigned in Jackson County Magistrate Court, authorities said. He was charged with domestic battery and felony strangulation.

Authorities said Comer is currently out on a $30,000 bond.

