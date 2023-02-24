Methodist church provides blessing box in Philippi

Philippi, W.Va (WDTV) - Crim Memorial United Methodist Church has been helping the area with a blessing box.

Its purpose is to allow anyone who needs food to grab some for free.

Samuel Haught is the pastor. He said it’s been a community-wide collaboration, and it wouldn’t be possible without the support and contribution of the people in the area.

“It’s been this neat thing, in which the folks in the area or even someone who is traveling through can stop and be blessed.”

Haught said he doesn’t know exactly how many people use it, but said it’s used more than they ever thought it would be.

Because of the stigma that follows people needing help, they want people to feel comfortable when getting the food.

If you would like to donate non-perishable food items, you can call the church at 304-457-1123.

