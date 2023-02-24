Multiple stores relocating in Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meadowbrook Mall is preparing for their newest addition.

Several stores will be relocating within the mall to make room for their anchor store, Boscov’s Department Store.

Marshall’s and Books-A-Million will move to different areas of the mall.

The Mall’s marketing director said they’ve combined Marshall’s and Books-A-Million to make one big space for the department store.

Officials said they will be moving into bigger spaces.

The stores will relocate in about two months.

Construction for Boscov’s is expected to be completed by the fall.

It will be the first Boscov’s location in West Virginia.

