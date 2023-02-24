NCWV High School Girl’s Basketball Sectional Championship Schedule

North Marion, Tucker County and Gilmer County claim Thursday night championships
Sydney Baird of Webster County faces off with Gilmer County's Allie Ellyson
Sydney Baird of Webster County faces off with Gilmer County's Allie Ellyson(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sectional championship games are officially set in our area. Here’s a look back on recent highlights from the semifinal games alongside where each team will be playing that is still in action.

AAAA

Friday, February 24

Region I Section 1

2 Morgantown @ 1 Wheeling Park

Region I Section 2

3 Buckhannon-Upshur @ 1 University

AAA

Region I Section 1

FINAL: North Marion 93 - Oak Glen 53

Friday, February 24

Region II Section 1

2 Philip Barbour @ 1 East Fairmont

Region II Section 2

2 Lincoln @ 1 Robert C Byrd

Region III Section 2

2 Sissonville @ 1 Lewis County

AA

Ritchie vs Park Catholic Highlights
Ritchie vs Park Catholic Highlights

Friday, February 24

Region I Section 1

3 Ritchie County @ 1 Williamstown

Region II Section 2

2 Braxton County @ 1 Trinity

A

Region IV Section 2

FINAL Gilmer County 65 - St. Joseph’s 53

Region II Section 1

FINAL Tucker County 79 - Union 25

Friday, February 24

Region I Section 1

2 Valley Wetzel @ 1 Cameron

Region I Section 2

2 Tyler Consolidated @ 1 Doddridge County

Region III Section 2

2 Webster County @ 1 Greenbrier West

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Man dies in farming accident in Barbour County
Cement from bridge falling onto I-79 ramp, one lane shut down
FILE PHOTO of I-79 at mile marker 133 looking toward mile marker 132, where traffic delays are...
WVDOH: Delays to be expected on I-79 in Marion County
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Former WVU basketball player pleads guilty to DUI
FILE PHOTO of Lewis County High School
Police activity near Lewis County High School disrupts classes

Latest News

Levi Teets Signing Day
Trinity’s Levi Teets signs with Grove City College Football
Preston Bennett
Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week - Preston Bennett and BU Swim
WV Swim State Championships
West Virginia Swim State Championship Results
Irene Riggs reacts to being named the Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Player of the Year.
Irene Riggs finishes 12th in the U20 World Cross Country Championships