NCWV High School Girl’s Basketball Sectional Championship Schedule

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sectional championship games are officially set in our area. Here’s a look back on recent highlights from the semifinal games alongside where each team will be playing that is still in action.

AAAA

Friday, February 24

Region I Section 1

2 Morgantown @ 1 Wheeling Park

Region I Section 2

3 Buckhannon-Upshur @ 1 University

AAA

Region I Section 1

FINAL: North Marion 93 - Oak Glen 53

Friday, February 24

Region II Section 1

2 Philip Barbour @ 1 East Fairmont

Region II Section 2

2 Lincoln @ 1 Robert C Byrd

Region III Section 2

2 Sissonville @ 1 Lewis County

AA

Ritchie vs Park Catholic Highlights

Friday, February 24

Region I Section 1

3 Ritchie County @ 1 Williamstown

Region II Section 2

2 Braxton County @ 1 Trinity

A

Region IV Section 2

FINAL Gilmer County 65 - St. Joseph’s 53

Region II Section 1

FINAL Tucker County 79 - Union 25

Friday, February 24

Region I Section 1

2 Valley Wetzel @ 1 Cameron

Region I Section 2

2 Tyler Consolidated @ 1 Doddridge County

Region III Section 2

2 Webster County @ 1 Greenbrier West

