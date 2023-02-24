NCWV High School Girl’s Basketball Sectional Championship Schedule
North Marion, Tucker County and Gilmer County claim Thursday night championships
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sectional championship games are officially set in our area. Here’s a look back on recent highlights from the semifinal games alongside where each team will be playing that is still in action.
AAAA
Friday, February 24
Region I Section 1
2 Morgantown @ 1 Wheeling Park
Region I Section 2
3 Buckhannon-Upshur @ 1 University
AAA
Region I Section 1
FINAL: North Marion 93 - Oak Glen 53
Friday, February 24
Region II Section 1
2 Philip Barbour @ 1 East Fairmont
Region II Section 2
2 Lincoln @ 1 Robert C Byrd
Region III Section 2
2 Sissonville @ 1 Lewis County
AA
Friday, February 24
Region I Section 1
3 Ritchie County @ 1 Williamstown
Region II Section 2
2 Braxton County @ 1 Trinity
A
Region IV Section 2
FINAL Gilmer County 65 - St. Joseph’s 53
Region II Section 1
FINAL Tucker County 79 - Union 25
Friday, February 24
Region I Section 1
2 Valley Wetzel @ 1 Cameron
Region I Section 2
2 Tyler Consolidated @ 1 Doddridge County
Region III Section 2
2 Webster County @ 1 Greenbrier West
