Rihanna set to perform at 2023 Oscars

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST
(CNN) – Rihanna is set to perform “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The ballad from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is up for best original song, marking Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination.

The superstar is fresh off a record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show, and she is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

“Wakanda Forever” is up for five Academy Awards, including Angela Bassett earning the first acting nomination for a Marvel film.

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC from Los Angeles on March 12 at 8 p.m.

