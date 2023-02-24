Sinkhole caves in Preston County road, shuts it down

(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
(Source: KEYC News Now, File)(KEYC News Now, File)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A sinkhole has shut down a Preston County road.

Bridgeway St. in Masontown was closed because the roadway is caving in, according to Preston County officials.

Authorities said a sinkhole approximately six feet deep caused the roadway to cave in.

The roadway will be closed until further notice, officials said.

Officials said to use alternate routes in the area.

The West Virginia Department of Highways has been notified, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Man dies in farming accident in Barbour County
Cement from bridge falling onto I-79 ramp, one lane shut down
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Former WVU basketball player pleads guilty to DUI
FILE PHOTO of I-79 at mile marker 133 looking toward mile marker 132, where traffic delays are...
WVDOH: Delays to be expected on I-79 in Marion County
FILE PHOTO of Lewis County High School
Police activity near Lewis County High School disrupts classes

Latest News

Stabbing in Morgantown sends one person to the hospital
Man shot outside Monongah bar, transported to hospital
Clarksburg American Legion Post 13 to hold pasta dinner fundraiser
Former WVU basketball player pleads guilty to DUI
Rt. 250 in Marion County to reopen both lanes after year of road work