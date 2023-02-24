Sinkhole caves in Preston County road, shuts it down

MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A sinkhole has shut down a Preston County road.

Bridgeway St. in Masontown was closed because the roadway is caving in, according to Preston County officials.

Authorities said a sinkhole approximately six feet deep caused the roadway to cave in.

The roadway will be closed until further notice, officials said.

Officials said to use alternate routes in the area.

The West Virginia Department of Highways has been notified, according to officials.

