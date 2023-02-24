Stabbing in Morgantown sends one person to the hospital
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Morgantown Thursday night.
Officials said the person was stabbed around 8 p.m. along Walnut St. in Morgantown.
The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital, officials said. Their condition is unknown.
Authorities said the Morgantown Police Department is investigating the incident.
Further information has not been released.
