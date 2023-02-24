Teen missing from Kanawha County could be in danger

Kameron Moody
Kameron Moody(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By Martina Bills
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a teenage girl from the Cross Lanes area.

Deputies said Kameron Moody, 14, was reported missing on Feb. 23, 2023. Kameron was last seen in the 4700 block of West Washington Street wearing a tan shirt, light denim blue jeans, white shoes and a black book bag. She usually wears black framed prescription glasses.

Deputies believe Kameron could be in danger because of who she may be with.

Anyone with information can CLICK HERE and submit an anonymous tip by choosing “Tip Line” under the quick links tab.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Man dies in farming accident in Barbour County
Cement from bridge falling onto I-79 ramp, one lane shut down
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Former WVU basketball player pleads guilty to DUI
FILE PHOTO of I-79 at mile marker 133 looking toward mile marker 132, where traffic delays are...
WVDOH: Delays to be expected on I-79 in Marion County
FILE PHOTO of Lewis County High School
Police activity near Lewis County High School disrupts classes

Latest News

Stabbing in Morgantown sends one person to the hospital
Man shot outside Monongah bar, transported to hospital
Clarksburg American Legion Post 13 to hold pasta dinner fundraiser
Former WVU basketball player pleads guilty to DUI
Rt. 250 in Marion County to reopen both lanes after year of road work